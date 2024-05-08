3,367 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. 1,290,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

