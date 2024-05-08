Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,538 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000.

SCHM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 212,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,772. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

