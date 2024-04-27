Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CPKF opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

