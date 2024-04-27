Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.67. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.9822581 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

