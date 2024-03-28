Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 10.05% of Gyrodyne worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Shares of Gyrodyne stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Gyrodyne has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

