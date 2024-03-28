Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $521,916.48 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.