LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

