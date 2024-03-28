Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $110.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.5 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

