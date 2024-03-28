BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $598,882.74 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,043,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,300,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

ECAT opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.