Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $348,439.77 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.