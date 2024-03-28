Antony Spring Sells 13,404 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $62,361.00.

M opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

