Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director Graeme P. Rein Buys 4,131 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

