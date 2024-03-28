Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Sells $84,324.36 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alagu Sundarrajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39.

NYSE RYI opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

