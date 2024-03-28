Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 350.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.