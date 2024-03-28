Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Grows By 325.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BZAM Price Performance
Shares of BZAMF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
BZAM Company Profile
