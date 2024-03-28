Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Grows By 325.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BZAMF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

