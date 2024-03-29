Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Up 364.5% in March

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 364.5% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

