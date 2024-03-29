Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Up 364.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 364.5% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.