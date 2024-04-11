Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,607,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.65. 41,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.