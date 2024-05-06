Concordium (CCD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Concordium has a total market cap of $37.69 million and $1.06 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,096,952,448 coins and its circulating supply is 9,369,483,313 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

