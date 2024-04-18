AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 102,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.