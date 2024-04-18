AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 102,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.