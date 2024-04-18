e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 727 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ELF opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $148.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

