Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Doherty Philip O’ Sells 488,705 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,539. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

