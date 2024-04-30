Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $455.16 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $455.16 million and approximately $50.15 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.38900099 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $38,601,833.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

