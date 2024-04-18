Global Ship Lease, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.84 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

GSL opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

