Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

