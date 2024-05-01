1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $585.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

