Arweave (AR) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.78 or 0.00048124 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $193.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.00708537 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098992 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
