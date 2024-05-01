Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.20) by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APDN

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences comprises approximately 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.