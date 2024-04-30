Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,035. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

