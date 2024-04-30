Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,708. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.