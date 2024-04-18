Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,604.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.50. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.65.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

