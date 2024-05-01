Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $316.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 107.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNA opened at $267.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
