Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $949.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $949.85.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $858.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $101.71 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

