MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,678.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,065.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,363.08 and its 200 day moving average is $820.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,452 shares of company stock worth $117,637,097. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

