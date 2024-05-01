MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma comprises about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

