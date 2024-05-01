Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MATW opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $827.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

