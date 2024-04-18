Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) CEO Bruce F. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,529,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $369.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

About Concrete Pumping

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,948,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,822,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 356,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 560,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

