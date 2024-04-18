Short Interest in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Declines By 5.6%

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIMI by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. BIMI has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

