Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 718,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,625,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after buying an additional 224,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

