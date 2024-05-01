Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,236,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,936,000 after buying an additional 924,896 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,043,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,410,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

