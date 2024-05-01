FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

