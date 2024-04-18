The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Steven Fisher Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.52 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,200.00 ($29,161.29).

Reject Shop Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Reject Shop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reject Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

