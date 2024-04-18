Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $78,827.54 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,443.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,586.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,364.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

