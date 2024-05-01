SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

