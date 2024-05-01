Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.