Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Text Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
