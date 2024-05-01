Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boston Beer in a report released on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.21.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SAM opened at $278.41 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $274.78 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

