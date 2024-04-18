E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.