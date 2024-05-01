FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTL. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.89.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.76 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

