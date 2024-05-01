Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of WAVS opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

