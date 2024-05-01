Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

AND opened at C$41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The company has a market cap of C$812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.45.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.